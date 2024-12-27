MMU January Line-Up

The January class line-up at Movie Madness University (MMU) is packed with new class types and new partnerships, along with familiar one- and four-session classes and even a two-session class because, why not? Afternoon classes, evening classes, offsite classes and guest instructors means there’s something for everyone.
Portland is bursting with creative filmmakers whose work may be produced on a smaller scale than their Hollywood counterparts, nevertheless, their dedication to their vision and craft deserve to be celebrated. The first class of this new series, intended to do just that, is Monday, January 6, 6:30 pm. Let’s Play: An Evening with Filmmaker Katie Prentiss will screen Prentiss’ series of three short films. The Portland filmmaker and actress will teach the class and elaborate on her career, revealing her relentlessly positive outlook on the creative process.
MMU is proud to be partnering with the Oregon Psychoanalytic Center over the next few months to present a series of classes designed to consider films from a psychoanalytic point of view. First up is Past Lives Monday, January 13, 6:30 pm. In this autobiographical film from first-time director Celine Song, a moving performance by Greta Lee anchors a story about an artist and immigrant who is coming to terms with what and who she has left behind. Taught by guest instructors Francoise Eipper, MD and Alice Huang, MD (both of the Oregon Psychoanalytic Center), they’ll use psychoanalytic concepts to examine the central themes permeating this film—dislocation and assimilation.
There are four single session classes: It’s Funny To Be A Person: Playtime Monday, January 20, 6:30 pm; Symbiopsychotasiplasm: Take One Friday, January 24, 1 pm; Women In Love Monday, January 27, 6:30 pm; and Legendary Costume Designers: Gowns By Adrian Friday, January 31, 1 pm.
Four week classes include Twentieth Century Trauma: Post-Cold War Eastern European Films Tuesday evenings starting January 7, 6:30 pm; Pre-Nova Conditions: Cinema on the Edge of Apocalypse starting Wednesday, January 8, 6:30 pm; and Thrill Seekers Anonymous Thursday evenings January 9-30, 6:30 pm. The two-session Mind Control: Possession, Surveillance, and the Tech-Noir Subgenre takes place Friday January 10 and 17, 1 pm.
In addition to these classes, MMU is partnering with Portland Community College to offer two free classes in January at the PCC Cascade Campus, 705 N Killingsworth St. Details and registration for all classes at moviemadness.org.
MMU January Line-Up
