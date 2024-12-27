Climate Change Commission Seeks Applicants

The City of Portland is seeking applicants to serve on their new Sustainability and Climate Commission, a new advisory body that will elevate the importance of building resilience and sustainability in our communities to address the climate. The 20-person commission will review and propose actions to Portland City Council to achieve City-adopted goals to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050 and make Portlanders more resilient, especially communities of color and those most at-risk and vulnerable to impacts of climate change.
“Portlanders have an important voice in making sure our city government prioritizes sustainability and climate action,” said Sustainability Officer Vivian Satterfield, who is based in the Office of the City Administrator. “As Portland moves forward with a new form of government, we are also advancing the city’s commitment to be a climate leader.”
The Sustainability and Climate Commission will be the leading authority on climate and sustainability, creating the City’s next Climate Action Plan and providing accountability for the City and its service areas. Four seats are dedicated to youth, ages 16-24 for one-year appointments. Eight of the remaining 16 seats will be for two-year appointments, and the other eight for three-year appointments.
The volunteer commission will meet at least once a month, on weekday evenings. Work will be organized by eight initial focus areas—building and homes; climate change resiliency and adaptation; energy and renewables; environmental justice and equity; urban forest, natural systems and carbon management; urban form and transportation; waste prevention, recycling and solid waste; and youth.
People from every part of Portland are encouraged to share their voices on the committee, especially people who have not been involved before and those with lived experiences from climate change. Applications, available at bit.ly/3ZY5Kzp, are due Friday, January 17, with review beginning soon after, followed by interviews mid-February through mid-March.
Climate Change Commission Seeks Applicants
The City of Portland is seeking applicants to serve on their new Sustainability and Climate Commission, a new advisory body that will elevate the importance of building resilience and sustainability in our communities to address the climate. The 20-person commission will review and propose actions to Portland City Council to achieve City-adopted goals to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050 and make Portlanders more resilient, especially communities of color and those most at-risk and vulnerable to impacts of climate change.