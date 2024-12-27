Business Association Notes – January 2025

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The 82nd Avenue Business Association is proud to announce the Eastside Dining Guide. This elegant map informs visitors and residents about the exceptional international cuisine available along 82nd Ave. Featuring the best the community has to offer, this beautiful full color directory is available in the airport and downtown visitor centers as well as locations throughout the city. The Eastside Dining Guide also comes with a digital complement that provides driving directions, restaurant contact information and daily specials, as well as a passport program where diners can earn rewards as they sample the delicious dishes along the avenue.
Division Clinton Business District
By Anne Marie DiStefano
The DCBD is excited to start 2025, which will be our first full year as an organization. We are hosting a community mixer Thursday, January 16, 6 pm (location TBD; check the website for updates). Please join us to make connections and learn more about our plans for the coming year. Bring your business cards!
We are also looking for a few more members to join our Board of Directors. We now have an official website, divisionclintonpdx.com. You can also email divisionclintonpdx@gmail.com for more information, and follow us on Instagram at @divisionclinton for updates.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Welcome to 2025 and Hawthorne Boulevard! Boulevard businesses are busily planning more events for fun, plus serving our community with dozens of shops and eating/drinking establishments to take care of your personal and family needs.
Join us Thursday, January 9, 5:30-7 pm at Trails End, 4601 SE Hawthorne Blvd. for Hawthorne Happy Hour.
Help us keep Hawthorne clean by donating a couple of hours to HBBA’s Boulevard Beautification Bunch Saturday, January 11 (or any second Saturday, 10-11:30 am). We meet at Dairy Hill Ice Cream on SE 36th Ave. Sign up through SOLVE or just show up! Supplies are provided.
Plus remember to mark your calendar for the 2025 Hawthorne Street Fair Sunday, August 24.