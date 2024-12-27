January Events at OMSI

The month of January at OMSI brings a film fest, trivia night, another Reel Eats event and an OMSI After Dark presentation. Starting Friday, January 10 and running through Sunday, February 9 is OMSI’s 10th annual Studio Ghibli Film Fest. This year’s festival includes daily screenings, special guest speakers and an opening night celebration focused on the 20th anniversary of the US release of Howl’s Moving Castle. OMSI, in partnership with distributor GKIDS, is proud to offer the studio Ghibli catalogue to local audiences at its Empirical Theater, the largest movie screen in Portland.
Put your thinking caps on and nerd out at Educated Guess: Trivia at OMSI in the museum’s Theory restaurant Wednesday, January 15, 6:30-8:30 pm. The host will be asking questions about science facts, current events, pop culture and scientific discovery in this multi-round, interactive game. Grab some friends and build a team of up to four people. OMSI-related prizes available for the top three scoring teams.
Reel Eats: My Neighbor Tortoro is the latest installment of OMSI’s Reel Eats series, which pairs film and food. My Neighbor Tortoro (dubbed version) follows two girls who have moved to the country to be near their ailing mother and have adventures with the wondrous forest sprites who live nearby Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23, 7:15-9:30 pm. While watching the film, viewers will be prompted to eat certain items as they correlate with a moment on the screen. The tasting menu that accompanies the film consists of up to 12 small items such as popcorn, sliders or fruit skewers. Additional food and beverage available for purchase prior to the event.
It’s an adults-only night Wednesday, January 29, 6-10 pm for OMSI After Dark: Life in Miniature. Zoom in and take a closer look at life on the micro scale—from insects to tardigrades and the microorganisms that helped craft your beer. What will you discover under the microscope? Drink beer or wine and roam the museum as you enjoy science demos, performances, DJs, artisan food and beverage vendors and more with no kids around.
Visit omsi.edu for tickets to these events and more about all that is happening at the museum. OMSI is located at 1945 SE Water Ave.
January Events at OMSI
