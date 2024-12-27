Building a Sincere Gratitude Practice That Works

The concept of gratitude as a practice has gained significant attention in wellness circles the past few years, supported by numerous studies showing that cultivating gratitude can have measurable positive impacts on an individual’s mental health. However, gratitude is often misunderstood. Some might consider it a frivolous exercise, while others might believe it involves ignoring life’s challenges and difficulties. Despite these misconceptions, it is entirely possible to build a gratitude practice that feels both genuine and authentic—and may just improve your overall mental well-being.
It can be difficult to define gratitude, but perhaps the most all-encompassing and helpful definition comes from a 2010 study published in the Clinical Psychology Review that found a strong link between gratitude and well-being. It is described as “noticing and appreciating the positive in the world.” This implies that the effectiveness of gratitude lies in its ability to alter our focus throughout daily life. It encourages us to “search for the good” rather than “search for the negative,” fundamentally shifting our perspective.
Expressing gratitude can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, improving emotional well-being and overall happiness. It can increase an individual’s optimism, life satisfaction and joy. By appreciating others, gratitude also strengthens relationships and promotes a sense of belonging.
A gratitude practice can even benefit a person’s physical health. Individuals who actively practice gratitude experience fewer health complaints, engage in more exercise and enjoy better sleep quality.
So how does one create an authentic gratitude practice that has a real impact in their life? Ideas include keeping a gratitude journal, creating a list of positive things that happened that day or even just telling someone something specific you are grateful for.
To get started, set aside intentional time for your gratitude practice. Even dedicating five to 10 minutes a day can make a significant difference. Try to reduce distractions and allow yourself to settle in, take some calming breaths and clear your mind.
For gratitude to be effective, it must be genuinely felt. It’s more than simply writing things down for the sake of making a list. Instead, search your life for something you are sincerely grateful for—something that brings positivity, satisfaction or joy.
If you choose to write down your gratitude, describe it in detail. How does it create positivity in your life? What feelings does it evoke? Outline in concrete ways how this particular thing or experience improves your life.
A gratitude practice is not meant to whitewash the difficult aspects of life. The truth is that life can be incredibly difficult and ignoring or denying that fact isn’t helpful. Instead of trying to combat pain with gratitude, the key is to make space for both feelings.
Ultimately, a gratitude practice is best when you make it your own. With consistency, you’ll find that your mindset begins to shift toward the positive without prompting. You’ll lean on your practice to ease moments of stress and brighten a difficult day. And you’ll find that a life with a bit of gratitude can have significant and positive long-lasting effects.
Nick Norman, LICSW, is a clinical social worker and the Clinical Program Manager at Mindful Therapy Group, a collaborative network of licensed, independent mental health clinicians serving OR, WA, CO, AZ and NV.