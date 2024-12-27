By David Krogh
Ty Dawson is the sheriff of a large and very rural county in eastern OR. He also runs a ranch there with his wife, Jesse. He grew up there, and, like so many others in similar situations, he tried to leave but ended up coming back. The time period for this story is 1976 when a music producer comes to town in preparation for a special concert by a big-name performer which includes a video production. As often happens with most mystery/crime stories, a major mishap occurs which kills the performer and three others. Is it an accident? Is it murder? Sheriff Dawson and his cowhand crew of deputies must figure it out.
Knife River was written by Baron Birtcher, an accomplished author of nine published mystery/crime books, four of which are focused around Sheriff Dawson. Although the Dawson mystery stories are a series, Birtcher states, “they can most certainly be read as stand-alones. The first in the series is South California Purples; the second is Fistful Of Rain; the third is Reckoning; the newest is Knife River, released just a short time ago.”
One interesting aspect of this book is the use of teasers, which the author refers to as “Interludes.” “I enjoy the idea of unfurling a story in multiple layers. I feel that it provides a unique depth and dimension to a story when executed properly,” states Birtcher. “The ‘Interludes’ are an integral component of the narrative,” and they help to ultimately reveal answers to solving the mystery. In this case the book jumps back several times to 1964 with a focus on individuals who play a big role in the book’s conclusion (although this doesn’t become clear to the reader for some time yet).
Birtcher was originally in the music business himself. “I spent a number of years as a working musician and songwriter, and later as an Artist Manager,” he said. “I have spent most of my life with other ‘creatives’ and had always been an avid reader, which fostered a personal desire to someday write a book. That someday came for me in 1999 when I wrote my first mystery novel (Roadhouse Blues) which was published in 2000 and went on to become a LA Times Bestseller.”
The focus of the Dawson mysteries in rural eastern Oregon is no mystery in itself. “I grew up in a rural/agricultural area of CA and that part of OR seemed similar and familiar to me.” In addition, “the Ty Dawson Series is set in the 1970s, and I wanted to select a locale that would highlight the many cultural and societal changes in play during that turbulent time in our country’s history. I wanted to re-examine the zeitgeist of the times through the eyes of a fictional adult family man, Ty Dawson. I knew a number of men like him, not the least of whom was my own father. I relate very strongly to Ty and feel that I know him quite well. In fact, I know all of my characters quite well.”
Birtcher also drew from his experience growing up on a horse ranch in southern CA. “I grew up on horseback and have a deep fondness for the rural life. I moved from Orange County in the mid-1990s to the Big Island of Hawaii, where my wife and I grew Kona Coffee for about 15 years before returning to the mainland (Willamette Valley, OR) to be closer to our kids and grandkids.”
“I retired from the music business several years ago so I could devote my attention to writing on a full-time basis,” states Birtcher, “but I do still maintain a genuine love for music, and ongoing relationships with my musician clients.” The author also maintains a cadre of friends in law enforcement whom he relies on for fact checking his stories.
When asked about inspiration for his stories, Birtcher responded, “I identify the Ty Dawson series in this way: Longmire meets Yellowstone in the 1970s.”
Knife River is a book that is hard to put down and you will be tempted to binge read it. The actions within come often and make for an interesting read indeed.
Knife River is published by Open Road Integrated Media. Additional information on Birtcher’s books can be found at bit.ly/41N6KHW or on Facebook at facebook.com/BaronRBirtcher. Knife River and others of the author’s books can be obtained online or at local booksellers including Powell’s Books.