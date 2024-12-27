Representatively Speaking – January 2025

By State Representative Rob Nosse
Most of you know I spend a lot of time on behavioral health, healthcare and Medicaid. Of the 71 bills I filed back in December—so I could be ready for the up-coming legislative session—more than half are about something related to healthcare and Medicaid.
But I work on other things, too. Lots of other things! It is in that spirit that I am excited to preview a few other bills that I am introducing in the coming 2025 session that I really hope pass.
Oregon’s state parks are one of our greatest treasures, but they are struggling with maintenance challenges and straining from utilization. One of my bills aims to make them more accessible and ensure they have the funding they need for maintenance and operations.
Here is what I am proposing. Vehicle registration fees in Oregon would increase by $38 every two years ($19 a year). The money raised would cover the costs of running and maintaining the parks and allow Oregon residents to use the parks without needing to purchase a day-use parking pass. If your vehicle is registered in Oregon, you won’t need to worry about paying for day-use parking when you visit a state park—your registration fee has you covered.
I think this is a win for everyone. It would simplify park access for Oregonians and provide stable funding to maintain and improve these incredible spaces.
Most of us commute to work in a car alone. What if we cut the car in half literally and made the commute easier in a smaller electric vehicle (EV), and we made it greener too? This is what Lit Motors, an alternative car developer here in SE Portland is trying to do. You kind of have to see it to believe it. They are developing a next-generation EV technology that could transform our roads and keep commuters safe, with a unique two-seater two-wheeler car that uses gyroscopes to remain upright and resistant to falling, even when in a collision. Supporting businesses like this not only reinforces Oregon’s leadership in sustainability, but also invests us in a cleaner, greener kind of manufacturing.
The bill I am proposing asks the state to make an investment in the development of their prototype. If this style of car takes off, it could make Oregon a leader in manufacturing a transportation alternative that is efficient and safe to drive and very green in its energy usage.
Another project I am enthusiastic about is restoring the Ross Island Lagoon to islands. The Lagoon is a hidden gem in the middle of the Willamette River, but harmful algae blooms have become a recurring issue. They are caused by stagnant water conditions that the Lagoon occasionally creates. One of my bills funds the engineering and evaluation needed to restore the lagoon to its original state, removing a damn and bringing the channel back so that we improve water circulation, restore the lagoon’s health, make it safer for recreation and preserve the treasure that a clean Willamette River has become.
The last two winters in Portland showed us just how disruptive severe weather can be for workers and businesses. Ice storms and snow shut down the city for days, leaving many people without work and income during those closures. Unemployment benefits don’t start until after a worker’s first unpaid week.
One of the bills I am running changes that and ensures that workers impacted by snow, heat waves and other extreme weather events could receive unemployment benefits right away—no more waiting week. This helps workers who depend on steady paychecks by keeping them financially secure during increasingly unpredictable weather conditions.
Since the pandemic I have become a leader on all things arts and culture in the Oregon Legislature. One of my bills allocates $9 million to arts and culture projects across the state. From renovating historic sites to building new museums and performance spaces, these investments help grow Oregon’s creative economy while preserving our cultural heritage.
Did you know Oregon ranks 39th in the nation for state supported arts funding? That’s not a number we should be proud of. Another one of my bills would raise the Arts Commission’s budget from $4 million to $10 million, moving us up to 23rd place when compared to other states for state supported arts funding. That extra funding would go toward grants and support for arts organizations all over Oregon.
I also have a bill to revive the Special Assessment for Historic Properties program, which incentivizes the restoration and preservation of historic buildings. Oregon’s history is written in its architecture. Preserving iconic buildings also makes our cities and towns more beautiful, and it is good for tourism and economic development too.
I will also be working on a bill to merge the Oregon Arts Commission and the Oregon Cultural Trust into one larger more robust state agency, hopefully making it easier for the state to lift up and support the arts sector across our state.
See it is not just all about Medicaid. Like I said, I work on other things, too. If you have an idea for a bill, there is still time to have it drafted and submitted. Give me a call or write me an email and pitch your idea. Session starts January 21 and the deadline for new bill submissions is around the end of February.