The community can now reach TriMet’s Customer Service team through a support chat, offering a new hassle-free way for riders to get help with where they’re going. TriMet recently rolled out the new service to allow people to quickly engage with a live person of the Customer Service team. Chats can be done from smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.
To access the service, visit trimet.org/chat and click the “Chat with Customer Service” button or click the blue button in the lower right corner of support.trimet.org to open a chat window. Another option is to select “Customer Service” from the menu on trimet.org for chat and other options. Customer Service team members are available for chat services 7:30 am-5:30 pm every day of the week. Representatives will answer questions, provide assistance and work to make riders’ experience as smooth as possible.
Chat is an additional tool, complementing the phone/text line at 503.238.7433 and the TriMet website, trimet.org. The website offers many pages in six different languages and language interpretation services are available by phone.
TriMet Rolls Out New Chat Function
