FOS Proposed Projects and Opportunity to Comment

Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) Fixing Our Streets (FOS) Smoother Streets recommended projects proposal is currently available for public review. FOS (2024-2028) paving dollars are focused on preventive maintenance like grind-and-inlay and sealing treatments that preserve and extend the life of our roads. This includes reconstructing corner curb ramps to improve accessibility and upgrading pavement markings to current standards. It also includes installing high-visibility crosswalks or adding striped buffers to bike lanes where space allows.
A map of the recommended projects is included in the 29-page FOS Oversight Committee document from November 2024 on page 11, with a list of the projects detailing the project type and lane miles per district. District 3 covers SE Portland and parts of NE. That pdf can be found at bit.ly/4gFQYTv.
The project list for the FOS Smoother Streets development included pavement condition analysis, legislative intent (type of street and geographic distribution) and leveraging funded capital improvement projects. The next stage of the project is community involvement.
The FOS Oversight Committee will hear public comment Tuesday, January 14, 5-6:30 pm in a hybrid meeting. The in-person meeting will take place at the Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th Ave., and people can also participate via Zoom. In addition to attending the meeting, people can provide comment testimony via mail or email to the staff coordinator. Visit bit.ly/41DMmZO for Zoom registration.
