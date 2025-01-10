10th Anniversary PDXWLF

The Portland Winter Light Festival (PDXWLF), presented by PGE, is set to dazzle Portland Friday, February 7-Saturday, February 15. With over 150 stunning art installations, live performances and interactive experiences, the festival promises to be brighter than ever before. Thanks to generous support from their sponsors, the family-friendly festival is free to attend.
The 10th anniversary event, themed, “A Light For Tomorrow: A Technicolor Future,” will brighten Portland in the midst of winter, transforming the city into a tapestry of art. It features expanded programming, large-scale art installations in the Central City on view through spring, participatory events and community collaborations.
Highlights include the opening night ceremony at Pioneer Courthouse Square with mesmerizing performances, fire dancing, international light artists and more art than ever. Large-scale sculptures include A Flaming Dragon by Ivan McLean, Cosmic Delight by New York artist Jason Peters, Light Falls by Brazilian artist Leandro Mendes and Parastella by Christopher Schardt.
“This year we are pulling out all the stops and sharing the biggest, brightest Light Festival yet for our 10th anniversary,” says Alisha Sullivan, Executive Director. “There will be surprises around every corner! Now in our 10th year, we know that temporarily transforming our city with light and art is a powerful tool for cultural and economic stimulation and for creating positive, family-friendly experiences in Portland.”
With art and events taking place throughout the city, the amount of things to see and participate in may sound daunting but have no fear, there’s an interactive map to help. A new navigation system allows people to find out what’s going on around town, with a color coded map dividing the city into zones. Further refinement by category, date, artist and location is also available. In SE Portland alone, there are 37 art installations (many are available each Friday and Saturday, 6-10 pm throughout the festival), participatory events and performances.
Two bike rides start from Rose’s Equipment Annex Parking Lot (125 SE Clay St.). The Illuminated Bike Ride is Saturday, February 8, 7 pm (ride will get rolling by 7:30 pm). The following Saturday is the WeBike Ride to LED Drag Show for WTFNB+ and Allies. Join The Street Trust for the ride to the show; meet up at 5:30, ride at 5:45 pm.
A full program and additional information about the festival and artists involved in it is available at pdxwlf.com. Stick to a familiar section of town, venture out into a lesser-visited part or do it all, just don’t miss out.
Bioluminescent Ballet by Bassetti Architects. Photo by Brooke Hoyer.