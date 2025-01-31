Engaging With the New City Council

The turn of the calendar to 2025 brought the change in Portland’s form of government, with a first-ever 12-member City Council whose members were elected this past November. The City of Portland’s Council Clerk team remains dedicated to providing access to Council meetings so community members may participate in the City’s legislative proceedings and policy decision-making. The team of six staff offers a number of ways for the community to engage with elected officials.
The agendas for all Council meetings are posted on a weekly basis at portland.gov/council/agenda. Details about what will be covered, ways for the public to listen to and watch the hybrid meetings and information about providing verbal testimony at a meeting or submitting written testimony are found there. People can also sign up to receive City Council agenda notifications via email.
The community also has the opportunity to address the Council on a subject of the requester’s choosing for up to three minutes at regular Council meetings. Those meetings take place the first Wednesday of the month at 9:30 am and the third Wednesday of the month at 6 pm. Individuals may sign up for a spot once a month no more than two months in advance. To request a public communication spot, visit portland.gov/auditor/council-clerk/public-communications.
Work sessions are another type of meeting where members of Council meet to discuss important issues impacting the city. Members of the public are welcome to watch work sessions in person at City Hall in Council Chambers or by streaming the City’s YouTube channel. The Council Clerk Events website, portland.gov/auditor/council-clerk/events, lists when work sessions are scheduled, what the topics will be and the YouTube channel link.
Finally, direct communication with City Councilors can be done through the online Contact an Elected Official form, found at portland.gov/help/contact-elected-official. The form allows people to provide comments or feedback on a topic, contact a specific official, request a meeting with an official or ask an official to speak at an event.
Questions about how to engage with City Council can be directed to councilclerk@portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503.823.4082.
Engaging With the New City Council
The turn of the calendar to 2025 brought the change in Portland’s form of government, with a first-ever 12-member City Council whose members were elected this past November. The City of Portland’s Council Clerk team remains dedicated to providing access to Council meetings so community members may participate in the City’s legislative proceedings and policy decision-making. The team of six staff offers a number of ways for the community to engage with elected officials.