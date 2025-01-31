City Offers Youth Self-Defense Classes

The City of Portland’s Rose City Self-Defense (RCSD) is offering free youth personal safety and self-defense classes in a two-part series. The classes are open to all cis and trans girls ages 11-14. Women-identifying or LGBTQIA25+ and non-binary people who are comfortable in a space that centers the experiences of girls may accompany their child.
Registration for the February classes (Saturday, February 8 and Saturday, February 15, 10 am-12 pm) located in SE is currently open. The classes will take place in the Foster/Powell Neighborhood.
Registration for the April classes (Monday, April 7 and Monday, April 14, 6-8 pm) located in SE will open Tuesday, March 4, 6 pm. These classes will take place in the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood. There will also be an April class in the Mississippi Neighborhood.
Participants are expected to attend both sessions during the month selected. Exact class location will be provided upon registration, which is available at portland.gov/community-safety/ovp/rose-city-self-defense/youth-based-classes.
There are classes planned for May and June in other areas of the city as well. See the website for dates and times, as well as other RCSD offerings.
