Frida Production and Community Events

Milagro presents FRIDA, un retablo, a look at Frida Kahlo’s rich, turbulent and often misunderstood life Thursday, February 6-Saturday, February 22. Written by Dañel Malán-González, the bilingual play is told through the lens of three iterations of the artist herself. The three sides of Frida will work together to paint a portrait of her life that separates her true identity from the watered-down caricature she has taken on in death and the “gift shop” version left behind to be printed on a tote bag. From the streetcar accident that crippled her body to her torrid relationship with Diego Rivera, life and art intertwine in this story of one of Mexico’s most acclaimed artists.
Each performance, recommended for ages 13+, will have supertitles (English translations of the Spanish text) to help engage non-Spanish speaking guests in the immersive world of the play. Thursday-Saturday performances at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets ($22-$30) available at milagro.org. The opening night performance will include a post-show reception from La Patroncita featuring a talkback with Reveca Torres, founder and executive director of Backbones.
In addition to the production, Milagro will celebrate the way Frida left impressions on the lives of so many with a number of events for the community to enjoy. Tertulia with Reveca Torres takes place Thursday, February 13, 6:30-8 pm. Disability-Informed Self Portraiture Workshop is Saturday, February 15, 1-3 pm and led by Reveca Torres. The workshop aims to showcase different methods of creating self-portraits. Wednesday, February 19, 6-8 pm Tertulia with Savina Monet is a paper flower making workshop. These events are free to attend but do require RSVP at Milagro’s website.
Photo by MiriFoto of Christine Kruse, Ximena Morales, Melissa Gale.