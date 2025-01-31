In 2008, Michael Allen Harrison brought Don Horn, triangle productions! Executive Director/Founder, a book to adapt into a musical. What started with one book ended up being over 45 and the musical, “JC—Gospel According to an Angel.” The show might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that’s the case with every show isn’t it? Come and experience something totally unique, fitting as 2025 seems to be a very unique time.
Using over 56 different books as reference points, Horn has written a musical that starts with Thomas, one of the 12 chosen disciples telling the audience, “If we would have written this all down, there wouldn’t be such a fuss about it being true or not!” The musical follows an old man who is dying on a journey, asking questions of an Angel who himself does not have all the answers.
The show’s opening question is, Why do you believe what you believe? Why do you believe your car will start? The lights will go on? You will wake up? This experimental piece is a unique and fascinating look at the basic ideals of spiritual life and is reminiscent of Ric Young’s “Passion of Fresh Flowers” as it twists what is perceived to be the truth with a lot of questions.
Performances take place Thursday, February 6-Saturday, February 22 with Thursday-Saturday shows at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets ($20-$40) available at trianglepro.org or by calling 503.239.5919. Student and group rates are also available upon request.
Triangle Musical
