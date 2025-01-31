With a new US president being sworn into office in January, there are concerns that individuals could be targeted for deportation. In response to the fear and uncertainty this has created for Portland’s immigrant community, Mayor Wilson addressed the Portland City Council via letter.
In the letter he emphasized Portland’s commitment to its sanctuary city status, supported by Oregon’s sanctuary state laws and the Sanctuary Promise Act of 2021. These laws protect undocumented residents by limiting local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
Under Oregon law, law enforcement cannot ask about immigration status or deny services based on that status. Public workers and law enforcement agencies are prohibited from participating in immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant. Therefore, without a valid court order, federal agents cannot demand local authorities detain or question individuals based on immigration status.
Additionally, Oregon schools are committed to protecting undocumented students and ensuring that school administrators, staff and teachers will not cooperate with warrantless federal immigration enforcement. No Oregon student will be subjected to warrantless immigration enforcement on school grounds.
There are multiple resources to report immigration enforcement violations. Report violations of Oregon’s sanctuary laws to the Sanctuary Promise hotline, 844.924.STAY or SanctuaryPromise.Oregon.gov. ICE activity in Oregon can be reported to the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition hotline at 888.622.1510. The United We Dream hotline (nationwide) can be reached at 844.363.1423 or text 877877 to report ICE raids or abuse. They offer additional tips regarding your rights at unitedwedream.org.
Portland’s Sanctuary City Status and Resources
With a new US president being sworn into office in January, there are concerns that individuals could be targeted for deportation. In response to the fear and uncertainty this has created for Portland’s immigrant community, Mayor Wilson addressed the Portland City Council via letter.
2 thoughts on “Portland’s Sanctuary City Status and Resources”
Instead of posting the number for Immigration Rights why not also post the number for ICE, then you would have some symbolism of a fair and balance article.
The simple answer is because this is about Portland being a Sanctuary City.