Literary Arts has a new home in the Central Eastside at 716 SE Grand Ave. and has announced free events this month, starting with a reading and discussion for Portland author Olufunke Grace Bankhole Tuesday, February 4, 7-8 pm. She’ll be reading and discussing her debut novel The Edge of Water in conversation with Margaret Malone. The book is set between Nigeria and New Orleans, telling the story of a young woman who dreams of life in America, as the collision of traditional prophecy and individual longing tests the bonds of a family during a devastating storm.
They’ll also be continuing monthly open mic events that were previously held in their former space downtown: One Page Wednesday and Slamlandia. One Page Wednesday is an opportunity to share or listen to one page of work in progress from talented writers from anywhere. Come with a single page of work and sign up to read, or come to listen and prepare to be inspired Wednesday, February 5, 7-9 pm. The event is hosted by Emme Lund; featured reader is Karen Russell.
Slamlandia meets the third Wednesday of every month and provides a creative, fun and welcoming space for all literary communities in Portland. Both new and old poets are encouraged to come share their work in a safe space, witness others and participate in community. Hosted by Julia Gaskill, the featured poet for the February 20 event will be announced soon. Visit literary-arts.org/events for more information about these and other upcoming events.
Literary Arts Hosts Free Events
