The Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) holds two author events and resumes their neighborhood tours in the month of March. Saturday, March 8, 10 am-12 pm is No Honest Man Fear Cartoons: The Homer Davenport Story. Davenport (1867-1912) was Oregon’s first media superstar, yet few outside of his hometown of Silverton are aware of the impact this self-described “country boy” had on society. Learn more from presenter Gus Fredrick, President of the Silverton County Historical Society and author of several books that may be purchased at the event.
Chester Benson hosts a 30-minute presentation on his book, Simon Benson Immigrant, Lumberman, Philanthropist, Saturday, March 22, 2-3:30 pm. Simon Benson arrived in Oregon from Norway in 1867, made his fortune in the lumber business and then spent his time and fortune on local philanthropy. Today his legacy lives on through many projects, including the Columbia River Gorge Highway, Benson High School, “Benson Bubbler” city water fountains and the Benson Hotel. Books will be available for purchase and signing at this free presentation.
Tuesday, March 4, 10 am-12 pm is the Buckman Neighborhood Tour. Stroll through one of the oldest eastside residential neighborhoods while learning about house types common to the late 19th and early 20th centuries in Portland. See a variety of residential architectural styles and learn about some of the early residents of the Colonial Heights Neighborhood Saturday, March 22, 10 am-12 pm. Explore the tree-lined streets and beautiful early 20th century architecture of Historic Ladd’s Addition, a uniquely planned neighborhood, Saturday, March 29 10 am-12 pm.
RSVP for the free Simon Benson event and purchase tickets for the other offerings at visitahc.org.
AHC Author Events and Neighborhood Tours
