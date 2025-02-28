The 35th Annual Buckman Art Show and Sell will be held Saturday, March 8, 10 am-5 pm in the heart of SE Portland at Buckman Elementary School (SE 16th Ave. and Stark St.). The event (a play on the familiar classroom phrase “show-and-tell”) is a fundraiser to support arts education at the school and will feature more than 100 local Portland artists, Buckman student art for purchase, a community art project, food trucks, face painting and fairy hair.
Each year the event features local artists and craftspeople creating art in the Portland area utilizing a variety of mediums. Find works of 3D art (ceramics, woodworking, sculpture and garden art), 2D art (paintings, illustrations, lithographs and photography) and jewelry/textiles (jewelry, clothing, textiles and homegoods).
This is the largest fundraiser for Buckman School and is 100 percent produced, organized and managed by an all-volunteer team. Without the incredible dedication, enthusiasm and hard work of volunteers (many of which are parents of Buckman students), this important community event and fundraiser would not be possible.
Organizers suggest a $5 donation at the door and hope people will enjoy participating in this community event that supports local Portland artists and Buckman School.
Hand-thrown ceramic vase from potter Dave Parry.