Wednesday, March 5 Alberta Rose Theatre presents a special screening based on the best selling Camino memoir, The Way, My Way. Written by Bill Bennett, the film documents one man’s journey along the Camino de Santiago, searching for meaning, not realizing it was right in front of him, one step at a time. The special screening includes a Q&A with writer/director Bennett. Doors open at 6:30 pm for the 7:30 pm show.
Celebrating 15 years at the forefront of Hawaiian contemporary music, Waipuna performs Sunday, March 9 with an exciting collaboration of three talented individuals—Kale Hannahs, Matthew Kawiaola Sproat and David Kamakahi—from celebrated Hawaiian musical families. Their eclectic musical backgrounds and gorgeous vocal harmonies have led to their unique sound that draws comparisons to their name, “waipuna” or spring waters—resource, life force, connecting to ancestors and nurturing generations to come. The show starts at 7 pm with doors at 6 pm.
Petty Fever, a multi-award winning full production tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers takes the stage Friday, March 14, 8 pm (doors at 7 pm). The band, featuring captivating guitarist/vocalist and Hollywood FAME award winner Frank Murray, delivers an amazing and memorable salute to the musical legacy of Tom Petty, performing over four decades of classic Petty hits. The high energy show is second to none and always leaves crowds craving for more.
Alberta Rose March Highlights
