Belew Gallery Opening

ADX is pleased to host an opening reception for the Tobias Belew gallery Friday, March 7, 5-9 pm. The Garden of Life & Reliving is an intimate and poignant exploration of grief, growth and self-identity. In this collection, Belew reflects on the profound personal loss of both his brother and father, weaving a visual narrative that honors their memory while navigating the challenging path of healing.
Through 25 vibrant full-color digital prints, the exhibition invites viewers to walk alongside the artist on a journey of reflection and emotional growth. The works capture the delicate balance of sorrow and hope, offering sympathy and connection for anyone experiencing their own personal struggles. It is also a celebration of the resilience found in embracing life’s cyclical nature, finding new paths in times of hardship and ultimately growing through the experience.
Join Belew at ADX (417 SE 11th Ave.) and experience the powerful blend of emotion, art and reflection that forms the core of this remarkable exhibition.
