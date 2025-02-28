The next election in Multnomah County is the May 20 Special District Election. This election includes contests for local school district boards, community college district boards, the Multnomah County Education Service District board, rural fire districts boards, the Urban Flood Safety and Water Quality District board, water district boards and local ballot measures.
The candidate filing window for all Special District Election candidates is now open, with a deadline to file of Thursday, March 20, 5 pm. A full listing of the positions that will be on the ballot and candidate qualifications can be found at multco.us/info/may-20-2025-special-election.
Candidates may file a Voters’ Pamphlet candidate statement (due March 24). Candidates or prospective candidates can schedule a 30 minute information meeting with the Elections District and Candidate Specialist to discuss or review candidate filing and Voters’ Pamphlet filing. Meetings can be scheduled as a Google Meet video call, over the phone or as in person meeting.
Multnomah County Candidate Filing Window Open
