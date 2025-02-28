Business Association Notes – March 2025

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Can we call 82nd Avenue “ The Road to the World?” Just a thought since the Portland Airport is to the North and I-205 takes you to the South, West and East! To add to the picture, the food and drink establishments on the Avenue offer food choices from all over the world. The Dining Guide is at the airport and online now inviting travelers to start or end their journey to or from Portland and Oregon with a meal on the Avenue.
The first living spaces serving homeless people had an open house and ribbon-cutting last month and will be housing people soon. Neighbors, friends, Portland’s Mayor, the county, city and organizers were all present to celebrate the beginning of this service to our community. For more detailed information go to montavilla.net.
The Avenue of Roses Parade, “Roses in the Heart of Portland,” is on for Saturday, April 26, and will be shorter this year. Go to 82RosesCEC.com to volunteer, register or sponsor.
Belmont Area Business Association
By Katie Morris
Becoming part of this dynamic association opens up a wealth of opportunities for networking, growth and visibility in the community, all of which can have a significant impact on your business’ success. Here on SE Belmont and Stark streets, we have a unique and special part of Portland and we want to make sure to keep our district a magical place for all of Portland. We could use your help to make that happen.
One of the primary advantages of membership is the access to a diverse and robust network of local professionals. By connecting with fellow business owners within the district, you gain opportunities to collaborate, share resources and potentially find new clients or partners. The association also offers several unique benefits that can enhance your business’s visibility and success, including social media boosts by prominent local influencers; business listing on the district website; networking opportunities with other members at meetings and social events; sharing of press releases and social media posts that promote your business; vendor discount at the Annual Street Fair; free attendance at the annual dinner; reserved agenda spots at the monthly Board meetings and so much more.
In addition to these tangible benefits, being an active member of the Belmont Area Business Association offers you a platform for professional development, advocacy and long-term success. The association’s resources and support are key to staying ahead of industry trends, increasing brand recognition and ensuring that your business is positioned for continued growth.
For more information, please visit our website, belmontdistrict.org, and please follow us on Instagram @belmontdistrict.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Mark your calendars for Hawthorne’s 42nd Annual Street Fair Sunday, August 24 and be sure to visit, shop and/or eat out and explore on The Boulevard, serving you between the Hawthorne Bridge and the volcano on Mt. Tabor.