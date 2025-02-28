FPL Change Qualifies More People for TriMet Honored Citizen Fares

In a time when groceries, electricity bills and other expenses are going up, bring monthly costs down by riding TriMet. Their Honored Citizen reduced fare allows unlimited rides for $28 per month for those who qualify based on their income. With a recent change in the federal poverty level (FPL), even more people are eligible to take advantage of riding for less.
To qualify for Honored Citizen reduced fare based on income, people must be Oregon residents ages 18-64 and earning up to 200 percent of the FPL. New 2025 income guidelines increased the FPL, which means the income level for those who qualify for TriMet’s reduced fare went up by more than $1,000, to a maximum gross annual income of $31,300 per year for a household of one. The maximum gross annual income limit for a household of two is $42,300; $53,300 for a household of three; $64,300 for a household of four; and $75,300 for a household of five.
Those who participate in an assistance program such as the Oregon Health Plan (OHP) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also qualify, as do those who are 65+, on Medicare or experiencing a verifiable disability. Honored Citizen reduced fares apply to active duty, reserve and veteran members of the US Armed Forces, as well.
Enrolling is easy. Go to trimet.org/income to fill out an application online and find a list of locations to get in person help. Locations include the TriMet Customer Support Center at Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland State University Transportation Office and five Worksource Portland locations (including the SE location at 6401 SE Foster Rd.). Once enrolled, you will receive a personalized Honored Citizen Hop Card pre-loaded with a month’s fare ($28) at no cost. The card and first month of rides are free.
For those facing challenges like housing and hunger, TriMet is aware that $28 per month is a hardship. To serve those individuals, TriMet partners with nearly 150 community-based organizations, agencies and service providers to put free and reduced fares into the hands of those that need it through their Access Transit Fare programs.
FPL Change Qualifies More People for TriMet Honored Citizen Fares
