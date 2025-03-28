Free/Low-Cost Healthcare Services

Starting Wednesday, April 2, Portland Community College’s (PCC) SE Campus, 2305 SE 82nd Ave., will host free and low-cost healthcare services the first, third and fifth Wednesday of the month, 1:30-4:30 pm, thanks to a new partnership with Multnomah County Community Health. The mobile clinic will offer medical, dental, behavioral health and case management services likely through summer term, based on demand. The clinic is open to students, staff and community members and will be located in the courtyard between the Mt. Tabor and Mt. Scott buildings.
Last year the mobile clinic was present at PCC’s Basic Needs Resource Fair. “The response was incredible—they booked every time slot available,” said Tammy Dowd Shearer, PCC basic needs coordinator. “Clearly, our community has a significant need for these accessible healthcare services.”
Services offered include treatment for injuries and illnesses, physical exams, reproductive health care, vaccines, pregnancy testing, dental check ups and cleanings, behavioral health assessments and limited prescription drugs.
Appointments are not required and care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign ups begin at 1 pm at the Basic Needs Hub table near the Panther Pantry (Room 152) in Mt. Tabor Great Hall. The medical team can treat about six patients each visit, while dental services accommodate two to three patients. Behavioral health providers will offer assessments, follow ups and referrals to specialized care. A case manager will also be available to connect people to county and state resources.
The mobile clinic specifically targets community members who have historically had issues accessing traditional healthcare, including transportation challenges. The mobile clinic accepts Oregon Health Plan and other insurance, but no insurance is required. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
“Our goal is simple: Provide care to those without regular access, then help them establish long-term relationships with primary care providers,” said Ryan Linskey, mobile health clinic program manager for Multnomah County Community Health Center.
For more information, visit bit.ly/4iFUMVU or email basicneeds@pcc.edu.
Photo by Multnomah County Health Department.