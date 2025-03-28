Business Association Notes – April 2025

Division Clinton Business District
By Rachel Hofmann
Join us for our next DCBD Mix + Mingle Thursday, April 24! We are still finalizing the venue; follow us on Instagram (@divisionclinton) to stay current on event details.
We have also begun planning the 2025 Clinton Street Fair, which will be held Saturday, September 6. If you are interested in participating as a band, vendor or sponsor, please reach out to us at divisionclintonpdx@gmail.com.
And finally, if you are a business owner in our district and would like to become a member, you can do so right on our website, divisionclintonpdx.com.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
HBBA is excited to announce our Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, April 23, 5:30-8 pm at the new Steeplejack Brewing location on SE Hawthorne Blvd. Neighbors, members and business owners are invited to this meeting to hear an update on what HBBA has been up to and what we have in store for 2025. Big projects in store for this year are the pedestrian plaza and kiosk at SE 37th Ave. and the Annual Hawthorne Street Fair on August 24.
Kernside Business Association
By Thomas Gatley
Hello there from the new kid on the block! We founded Kernside Business Association late last year to represent businesses from 12th to 34th avenues, from SE Stark St. to the Banfield, and now number more than 100 members spanning nearly every conceivable product and service. From Hello Sunshine to Goodbye Horses, we’re thrilled to bring together such a wonderful group of independent businesses and watch the energy build.
Early projects include a community mural opposite Laurelhurst Theatre (many thanks to the volunteers from Pacific Crest School), a gorgeous neighborhood map risograph-printed by Outlet, a Beer Keg Strongman competition coming up Saturday, April 12 hosted by Lone Fir Fitness and Inner Beast to celebrate the reopening of Gorges Beer Co. and a Spring Wine Walk on Saturday, April 19, featuring Vino, Montelupo, Pairings, Providore and Parallel. The events are open to the community.
To get involved or learn more about the events, visit kernside.org or follow our Instagram @kernside.pdx.