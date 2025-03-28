Literary Arts Bookstore, 716 SE Grand Ave., hosts a number of free events in April. Every Saturday 10:30-11 am is Story Time. Families are invited to listen to booksellers read from picture books they love as they enthusiastically share their love of reading and play with our youngest community members. A very special story time takes place April 19, featuring a puppet presentation and tree treasures to explore with local author and Oregon Book Awards nominee Leslie Barnard Booth. The fourth Saturday is a collaboration with Adventures in Spanish for a bilingual story time.
Tuesday, April 8, 7-8:30 pm is a celebration of the launch of Jonathan Hill’s Lizard Boy 2: The Most Perfect Summer Ever. Book two in this acclaimed graphic series explores intolerance through a relatable, and empowering cast of middle-grade cryptids, immigrants and outsiders. It captures the nuances of middle-grade life with energy, insight and ample comic relief, proving that a united front—and sharing origin stories to keep the past alive—are a timeless antidote to intolerance.
Thursday, April 10, 7-8:30 pm local author Michelle Kicherer will read from her debut novella Sexy Life, Hello. The book is a dark comedy about a nanny who doubles as a porn star’s sexter that teeters between satire and literary thriller. Experience Kicherer’s unique dry wit in person.
Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with free treats, coffee, giveaways and more Saturday, April 26, 10 am-9 pm. The 12th annual national one-day party highlights the value of independent bookstores. They’re not just stores, they’re also community centers and local anchors, entire universes of ideas that contain the possibility of real serendipity, lively performance spaces and quiet places where aimless perusal counts as a day well spent.
Literary Arts Bookstore Events
