Coming to Art Design Xchange (ADX) Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 is the Multiverse Collective’s interactive art installation, “Infinite Lives, Infinite Stories.” The purpose-built show to transport guests out of this dimension premieres for these two evenings only.
Guided by the resurrected Schrodinger’s cat, guests will rediscover what it means to be alive here, in the present moment. Explore possibilities of the quantum continuum through interaction with 27 installations, including contributions from over 15 local artists. Play is encouraged as it is necessary to fuel the mission of the Multiverse Collective, an interdimensional rescue squad. Guests can follow their individualized story lines as the show explores familiar emotions that define our humanity, such as grief and nostalgia. Help the Multiverse Collective stabilize our united future. Just open the door.
Tickets ($5.65) for the 18+ show available at multiverse-collective.org. Guests are welcome to stay for up to two hours during their visit with ticketed times every 15 minutes, 5:15-9:15 pm.
ADX Interactive Art Show
