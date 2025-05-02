Business Association Notes – May 2025

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Jacob Loeb
In April, the 82nd Avenue Business Association members worked with the Public Environment Management Office (PEMO) to bring in representatives from city bureaus to visit the businesses near SE Flavel St. and 82nd Ave. We gathered information about their struggles and will work to improve conditions affecting those businesses and residents. City Council adopted the Lower SE Rising Area Plan a year ago to support a business corridor centered along SE Flavel St. from SE 70th to 83rd avenues. The 82nd Avenue Business Association is committed to helping those efforts deliver a thriving neighborhood center for people living along Portland’s southern boundary. If businesses are interested in working with us, please email info@82ndaveba.com.
On April 19 we partnered with the Jade District to run a SOLVE Oregon cleanup along SE 82nd Ave. and Division St. Over 20 people and several youth participants helped clean the streets ahead of the Parade on April 26. Portland Mayor Keith Wilson dropped in to show his support for the community cleanup efforts.
Road improvements continue along our main street as crews work to re-pave and update street safety. We want to remind people that this vibrant and diverse business community remains open for business during construction. Thanks to our better roads and sidewalks, we look forward to more people visiting our establishments and sampling our foods from around the world. However, we hope people will not wait until crews complete the work before visiting because our small businesses depend on customers showing up throughout the year. We hope to see you soon.
As visitors land at PDX, they can pick up the Portland East Side Dining Guide, which features a map showing culinary destinations along 82nd Ave. Learn more about the program at 82dishes.com/east-side-dining-guide and look for updates later this year.
Hawthorne Blvd. Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
Hello from Hawthorne! HBBA is preparing for the opening of the summer plaza/community space on SE 37th Ave., just north of Hawthorne Blvd. See page seven of the Community News section in this issue for information about a mural contest and a naming contest.
Next up is the Hawthorne Street fair Sunday, August 24. Vendor and musician applications are open now. We’re also accepting sponsorships!
Reach out to administrator@hawthorneblvd.com to learn more about any of these things or sign up for our newsletter.
Montavilla East Tabor Business Association
By Bridget Reed
The Montavilla East Tabor Business Association (METBA) has received a $10,000 grant from Venture Portland to fund a new District Manager position that will focus on outreach, supporting local businesses and enhancing community events like the Montavilla Street Fair—though future funding remains uncertain due to possible city budget cuts. METBA is currently hiring for this role, seeking a community-driven individual with strong communication skills. Apply at bit.ly/4lHcB9z.
In addition, METBA has unveiled a vibrant new visual identity to better represent the neighborhood’s energy and diversity, with the refreshed branding to be integrated across upcoming events and communication. The organization also continues to prioritize safety through its Incident Report system, encouraging community members to report concerns via bit.ly/4lJIxde.