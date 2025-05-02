Mother’s Day Screening and Carte Blanche Conversation

Bring your mom, take your chosen mom, ditch your mom or avoid Mother’s Day entirely with one of Tomorrow Theater’s favorite dysfunctional mother/daughter duos during a special screening of Grey Gardens, Sunday, May 11. In the 1975 film, Edie Bouvier Beale and her mother, Edith, two aging, eccentric relatives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, are the sole inhabitants of a Long Island estate. The women reveal themselves to be misfits with outsized, engaging personalities. Much of the conversation is centered on their pasts, as mother and daughter now rarely leave home. Tickets are $15 for the 7 pm show.
Saturday, May 31, 7 pm join visionary artist, filmmaker and 2025 Cinema Unbound Award-winner Marco Brambilla for a Carte Blanche conversation. The London-based artist’s groundbreaking work bridges the worlds of cinema, digital art and immersive storytelling. His work has redefined the language of moving images—sampling, remixing and recontextualizing pop culture into mesmerizing visual spectacles. Get a sneak peek of his work, Heaven’s Gate, as well. Tickets ($25) for these, and many more events, at tomorrowtheater.org.
5/2 UPDATE: Tomorrow Theater has informed The Southeast Examiner that the May 31 Carte Blanche event has been cancelled.