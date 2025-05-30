Barley Mill’s 42nd Birthday

McMenamins Barley Mill was McMenamins’ first pub and is turning 42 this year. To celebrate, they’re holding a day-long birthday celebration Saturday, June 14 that will feature Grateful Dead-inspired food and drink specials, live music (from The Old Yellers, Josh Cole Band and Bre Paletta), a Discovery Hunt and more. Plus there will be a groovy handcrafted beer, Bickershaw Pacific Northwest Pils. The light, crisp beer with a citrusy and floral aroma is inspired by The Grateful Dead’s infamous show at the Bickershaw Festival in 1972.
Bickershaw Pilsner is this year’s Barley Brew, a decades-old tradition where the McMenamins family, brewers, industry leaders and more, gather to brew an entirely new beer that honors the past, people and handcrafted industry. This year’s offering was named by John Harris, one of the original McMenamins brewers, who like Mike McMenamin, is a huge Dead Head, and a key member behind the creation of McMenamins’ Hammerhead Ale. The Barley Brew is served on tap on Barley Mill’s birthday, representing the tradition of kinship and good times had and to come.
The celebration is open to all ages and free to attend, with food and drinks available for purchase. Barley Mill is located at 1629 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
Photo by Kat Nyberg, McMenamins.