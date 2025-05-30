Milagro is thrilled to be collaborating with Latino community group Juntos PDX for Cuentos de Triunfo, their second quarterly event of the year at El Centro Milagro (525 SE Stark St.). The event takes place Sunday, June 8, 2-6 pm and features an afternoon of stories that don’t skip the hard parts. Guest speakers from different corners of the Latino community show up to talk about grit, loss, pivots and what it really took to build something that lasts. This isn’t about perfect endings, it’s about showing up regardless of the battles.
The multifaceted event includes visual art displays in the Zocalo, tamales for sale in the cafe and storytelling in the theater. Featured speakers include Saul Kwitman, Sustainable Footwear Director at Nike; Braulio Gonzalez, from La Lucha Coffee; Lynn Mendoza-Kahn, from the Latinx Choral Project; and Lucy De Leon, owner of La Patroncita. The featured gallery artist is Stephanie Parrish, Director of Learning and Community Partnerships at Portland Art Museum.
Sliding scale tickets are $5-$15, with attendance for those 14 and under free. Advance tickets can be purchased at juntospdx.net/boletos/p/cuentosdetriunfo.
