2025’s OUTright Theatre Festival feature production, Assassins, needs no introduction. In this darkly humorous musical revue, Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and John Weidman (book) depict nine misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. Though only some were successful, all left their mark on American history. Assassins spans several musical styles and many decades in a dizzying series of musical and theatrical inventions that culminate in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
Assassins is for mature audiences only and runs Thursday-Sunday through June 15 at Reed College’s Black Box Theatre. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances 7:30-9:30 pm; Sunday performances 3-5 pm. Tickets are “Give as You’re Able,” with a recommended donation of $25, and are available at fusetheatreensemble.com/copy-of-assassins.
Fuse’s Assassins
