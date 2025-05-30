Better Together Spring 2025 Grant Recipients

By Kris McDowell
Central Eastside Together recently announced the Spring 2025 Better Together Grant Recipients. This is the third Better Together Grant cycle highlighting the diversity, creativity and entrepreneurial energy of the Central Eastside. “We’re thrilled to support such a dynamic mix of events in this cycle,” said Brianna Woods, Director of the ESD. “The growing number of applicants is a testament to the Central Eastside’s longstanding role as a hub for innovation.
A total of $30,000 has been awarded to support seven standout projects, spanning art festivals, cultural celebrations, music events and riverfront gatherings, with each grant ranging $3,000-$7,000. The projects begin taking place in early July and run through early November.
Starting July 1, and taking place every Tuesday through August 26, is the Audrey McCall Summer Beach Parties. The series of free, weekly riverfront events takes place at Audrey McCall Beach 6-9 pm. The evening gatherings feature riverside fun, live DJs and post-swim discounts at local businesses—aimed at increasing foot traffic and activating the riverfront as a welcoming public space. The events are presented by Human Access Project, Hey Love, Bunk Bar and Vibrant Table.
Happylucky Presents: Queers from the Country in the middle of Portland Pride Month. The high-energy celebration of LGBTQ+ culture features country music, line dancing, drag performers and interactive art exhibits Saturday, July 19, noon-11 pm at 330 SE 6th Ave. Presented by Happylucky, Opinionated, Good & Gold and 1000 Friends of Oregon, it brings together local and national talent, creating space for queer identities within country and rural music scenes through live shows and community-building activities.
The next two grant-funded events take place in August, starting with Wonderwarp: A Night Market Festival of Light, Sound & Soul. The immersive one-night cultural festival is Saturday, August 2, 5 pm-2 am, featuring local vendors, performers, light and sound installations and interactive art. Taking place at Wonderlove food cart pod (1300 SE Main St.), the event transforms a traditional market into a multi-dimensional celebration of creativity and community. In addition to Wonderlove, the festival is presented by Beatrox and I Rugs You.
Friday, August 15-Sunday, August 17, Dream Big City transforms its street plaza (SE 9th Ave. and SE Taylor St.) into a cultural takeover celebrating skateboarding, mural painting and youth-led events. Dream Big Street Plaza Takeover: FamJam x Rockstar Open 2025 features Olympic-level skaters and integrates art, culture and local business visibility. There’s a VIP Kickoff at JaJaPDX on Friday, 6-10 pm, and on Saturday, 5-10 pm, a community art show, open skate and giveaways. Local businesses Rogue Brewery and Benjamin Moore – Dick’s Color Center are co-presenters with Dream Big City.
September also sees two grant-funded projects. Lose Yr Mind Fest 2025 returns for its 10th edition Thursday, September 11-Sunday, September 14, showcasing local and national artists in a multi-venue music festival. This year’s event includes performances, a makers market and additional daytime activities that celebrate independent music, community and creativity, presented with Lollipop Shoppe, Swan Dive and The Get Down Music Venue. The kick off party is Thursday, followed by the main festival Friday and Saturday 4 pm-2 am and a wrap party Sunday.
NestFest, anchored around the release of Willamette Week’s annual Nester Magazine, takes place Saturday, September 20, 12-5 pm. Presented by Willamette Week, Cargo Inc., Classique Floors + Tile, Pratt & Larson and Nomadic Vintage Rugs, it brings together design professionals, small businesses and the community to celebrate Portland’s home design scene. The event includes a marketplace, workshops and food/drink offerings, promoting the Central Eastside’s identity as a culture and design creative hub .
The final grant-funded project is the 5th Annual Central Eastside Muertos Celebration which honors Latino culture with altars, performances, workshops and bike rides. The month-long event runs Saturday, October 4-Sunday, November 9, supporting local businesses and artists while creating immersive experiences that celebrate Dia de los Muertos and build community connection. It’s presented by El Centro Milagro (where some of the events will take place), Cargo Inc., Literary Arts, New Deal Distillery, Bar Botellon, Classique Floors + Tile, Nossa Familia Coffee and River City Bicycles.