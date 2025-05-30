Battery Basics: How to Safely Sort, Store and Dispose of Common Household Batteries

By Kayla Schaefer
Batteries can be found in many things in your household. Everything from smoke alarms to flashlights and from remote controls to electric toothbrushes have batteries in them. It can be tempting to toss batteries in the garbage, but many batteries contain heavy metals that can cause fires in our region’s garbage and recycling system.
Single-use batteries
Alkaline batteries used to contain mercury, but today that is no longer the case. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Battery Act of 1996 helped phase out the use mercury in many types of household batteries. Alkaline batteries that are mercury-free are now commonplace for standard household sizes such as AA, AAA and D batteries.
Button-cell or coin batteries are used in items like hearing aids, watches, toys or other small electronic devices. These batteries have historically contained trace amounts of mercury and other heavy metals in them.
These heavy metals can leak out of the battery into the environment if thrown in the garbage or not recycled. Many button-cell batteries made today use lithium metal, which is not considered a heavy metal and can be recycled.
Another battery commonly referred to as a household battery is the lithium single-use battery. These batteries are used in items around the house in the same way that people use alkaline batteries. They may also have a unique shape specific to the item it’s used for, like cameras or vape pens.
Rechargeable batteries
Another common household battery is the rechargeable battery. These come in many shapes and sizes and are often used in power tools, laptops, smart phones and other electronic devices. A few different types of rechargeable batteries are Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd) and Nickel-Zinc (Ni-Zn).
Best practices for handling single-use and rechargeable batteries include that any battery not clearly labeled “alkaline” should be taped at both ends. Use clear tape only; shipping tape works best. Store taped batteries in a one-quart ziplock bag.
Safety tips for all types of batteries include storing them away from children, pets and potential sources of heat. For a battery that is damaged, swollen or leaking, place in a hard plastic container with an absorbent material like cat litter or sand.
Many jurisdictions offer curbside battery disposal options for some types of batteries. Check with your local jurisdictions for availability and disposal instructions.
Sometimes items have batteries that are embedded and not easily removed. In those cases, it’s recommended to bring the entire item to a Metro household hazardous waste disposal facility or a neighborhood collection event. You can also check with Call 2 Recycle (call2recycle.org) to see if there are any drop-off options close by.
For other battery disposal options, call Metro’s Recycling Information Center at 503.234.3000. They’re available by phone Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm.
This article was originally posted on the Metro website, oregonmetro.gov.