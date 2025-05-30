Books With Pictures holds BwPCon!, a free one day event featuring a wide range of local artists all gathered to show off their stuff Saturday, June 7, 10 am-6 pm. The event is heavily inspired by the Artist Alley halls traditionally found at comic and anime conventions, giving “nerdier” friends a chance to gather and support the community.
BwPCon! also features live music, special guests (including Jonathan Hill, Kane Lynch, Joamette Gil and Lonnie Garcia), cosplay contest, creator workshops, comics trivia, 50+ artists/vendors and more. Held at their wonderful comic shop, there is also an adjacent food cart pod (Short Box) on the east side of the building.
More information, including a listing of artists and vendors, can be found at bookswithpictures.com/bwpcon. No tickets are needed to attend the event. Simply show up at 1401 SE Division St. and enjoy.
Books With Pictures MiniCon
