Jessica Poundstone Author Event

A Sometimes Gallery (3601 SE Division St.) hosts a group art show, “DOG: A Celebration of Companionship” Saturday, June 7, 5-8 pm and Sunday, June 8, 12-4 pm. The show will reflect the gallery’s mission to offer affordable art, making looking at art more fun and accessible, all while building a strong community of local artists. The show was inspired by the upcoming book Museum of Dogs by Jessica Poundstone, which uncovers and compiles centuries of art involving the likeness of compelling canines.
Saturday is the opening party that will include a DJ, drinks and a chance to meet the artists that include illustrator and painter Lisa Congdon; artist and author Jessica Poundstone, who will be signing copies of her book; playful illustrator, graphic artist and rug maker Emily Small; and artist and illustrator Anna Rogers. Sunday artist and photographer Jessica Watkins of Tiny Deer Studio will be set up to take portraits of pooches. Visit asometimesgallery.com/dog to select a time slot ($80).
