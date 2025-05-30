Triangle productions! is excited to remount That’s No Lady, a musical about Walter W. Cole, aka Darcelle, for three weeks only, June 5-22. The musical traces the life of Cole through the past 52 years. Cole and Jerry Ferris’ friendship forged into a drag act that in 1974 transformed the Demas Tavern into Darcelle XV Showplace. Through a chance encounter, Cole would meet Roc Neuhardt, a local dancer, and their relationship would last 47 years, until Neuhardt’s death in 2017.
Tickets ($5-$40) and information at trianglepro.org or by calling 503.239.5919. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees June 15 (Father’s Day) and June 22 at 2 pm.
Darcelle Production at Triangle
