In collaboration with the Governor’s Office, the Oregon Business Development Department (Business Oregon) is administering a brief Tariff and Trade Survey to better understand the impact of both tariffs and trade on Oregon companies. If your organization is a business with operations in Oregon, consider taking the survey to help the State better understand our current business environment as it pertains to trade and tariffs.
The 10 question survey with take just a few minutes and is found at bit.ly/4jQueSA. All responses are anonymous.
Business Oregon Tariff and Trade Survey
