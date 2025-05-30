Got a creative idea for a community event in a PBOT plaza? Their free, easy Small Plaza Activation permit process can help you bring that idea to life. Whether it’s a game night, pop-up market, fitness class or any small event, you can make it happen on a street plaza.
Eligible activities include cultural events, acoustic music performances, community pop-up events and more. Events are not limited to those listed above. Additional ideas can be submitted for approval by the Public Realm and Street Activation team.
All events must occur during the hours of 9 am-10 pm. At the conclusion of the event, the event organizer is responsible to return the plaza to the state they found it in. This includes returning furniture to its proper place, picking up trash from the event and ensuring all traffic signs are in place as found.
Eligible organizers include neighborhood residents, businesses within the plaza area, non-profits and community groups.
Applicants should allow five business days for the application to be reviewed. Once received, staff will contact you to ensure your event is approved and the proposed date(s) are eligible.
Three of the 21 PBOT street plazas are in SE Portland—Ankeny Rainbow Road (SE Ankeny St. between 27th and 28th avenues), Montavilla Plaza (SE 79th Ave. and Stark St.) and Clinton Street Plaza (SE Clinton St. between 25th and 26th avenues). Additional street plaza locations, a full listing of the rules for Small Plaza Activation events and the application can be found at portland.gov/transportation/planning/plazas/small-plaza-activation.
Reserve a Street Plaza For Your Event
