With summer in full swing, Leach Botanical Garden has a number of ways to enjoy their space. Trade your opera glasses for binoculars with Bird Songs of Opera, an outdoor recital that re-imagines iconic opera arias as the songs of Oregon birds. Stroll the trails of the Garden, keeping your ears open for strains of Mozart and more and your eyes peeled for flashes of glamorous plumage. The production is a delight for birdwatchers and opera lovers of all ages and takes place Saturday, June 14, 1 pm and Sunday, June 15, 3 pm.
The following weekend, celebrate Pride at the Garden with a picnic. All LGBTQ+ families, friends and allies are invited to this family friendly event Sunday, June 22, 10 am-2 pm. Bring your own blanket, chairs and food to the relaxing event in the Far Meadow, with complimentary iced tea and activities for all ages. The picnic is free with admission; however, pre-registration is requested. Plan to pack out whatever you pack in and keep in mind that alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Rounding out the month is Science Saturday, June 28 between 10 am and 1 pm. Free with admission, the focus of the June event is water quality. Learn what conditions salmon and other wildlife need to thrive and how scientists test for healthy waterways.
Registration for events and more information about all Leach Botanical has to offer at leachgarden.org. Situated along Johnson Creek, the garden is an inviting, restorative urban greenspace that offers immersive and educational experiences in a unique landscape of native plants and horticultural collections to build community, celebrate nature and inspire environmental stewardship.
June at Leach Botanical
