Salt & Sage is proud to present the Glitter & Desire, the world premieres of playwright Mikki Gillette’s Tears and Glitter and Mimetic Desire, playing in rep through Thursday, June 29 at the Backdoor Theater behind Common Grounds Coffeehouse, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
In this moment, when the federal government is waging an all-out attack on the trans community, it’s never been more urgent to share authentic trans stories. Glitter & Desire is answering that call with these two ensemble shows featuring 11 trans actors. The productions mark the fourth and fifth collaborations between Gillette and Asae Dean since 2022.
Tears and Glitter engages with this political moment directly, depicting a community of trans activists responding to anti-trans governmental attacks and white nationalism in an unnamed red state. Following the intertwined lives of former lovers Tara and Dita, reclusive activist Quinn, increasingly radical Collier and lovestruck young Murph, it captures the raw reality of trans experience in today’s America. It is a timely and essential story of resilience in the face of growing hostility and a testament to finding beauty and connection in even our darkest moments.
Mimetic Desire is a comedy, celebrating trans joy via the dating mishaps of an incestuous trans friend group in college. It delivers a fresh, contemporary take on romantic entanglements with its authentic portrayal of queer relationships and the messy complexities of attraction. Bitingly funny and surprisingly tender, this comedy offers a unique perspective on how we come to want what we want, and the price we pay for it.
Thursday and Friday performances at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday performances at 2 and 7:30 pm. Reserve seats at ticketleap.events/events/salt-and-sage. Tickets are “pay what you want” with a $20 minimum donation.
New Mikki Gillette Shows
