Letter to the Editor – June 2025

To the Editor:
Spring is here once again and countless Oregonians (myself included!) are dealing with brutal allergies. Given this seasonal reality, it comes as no surprise that May is Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. With some of the highest pollen counts in the country, Oregon is one of the worst places to live if you suffer from allergies or asthma. For that reason, I’m always grateful to walk to the local pharmacy and pick up allergy medications that make a world of difference.
That’s why I was so moved by Pat Hubbell’s Letter to the Editor about the challenges facing Brooklyn Pharmacy. Pharmacies like his are critical for those individuals depending on access to timely, affordable prescriptions. But right now, those local pharmacies are being pushed to the brink by pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, whose behind-the-scenes pricing tactics drive up costs, limit access and threaten the survival of pharmacies across our state.
Oregon’s HB 3212 would help bring urgently needed transparency and fairness to PBM practices. Our lawmakers should move quickly to pass it. But we also need federal leaders to act. That includes holding PBMs accountable nationwide and investing in the development of better treatments and cures for allergy and asthma patients.
At the same time, we should be wary of federal proposals like the “Most Favored Nation” drug pricing plan. While intended to lower costs, tying US drug prices to those in other countries could actually backfire—slowing medical innovation and making it harder for patients to access the very medications that could improve or even save their lives.
We need bold action, but it must be smart action. Oregon should lead by passing HB 3212 and Congress must follow by reforming PBM practices, accelerating the development of new treatments and ensuring that no patient is left behind.
Mick Harris
