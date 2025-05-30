Business Association Notes – June 2025

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Jacob Loeb
The 82nd Avenue Business Association will hold its Annual Meeting on the afternoon of June 17 and invites all members of the business community and organizations within the seven-mile-long district to attend. Please email info@82ndaveba.com for event details and to save a space. We will discuss our past district improvement efforts and focus on the updates planned for the roadway by PBOT and TriMet. Speakers at the event will also cover experienced challenges to the business community and present opportunities for future district success. We hope to see you there in person or online.
TriMet is working on updates to Line 72 along 82nd Ave. with a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service under its FX (Frequent Express) branding, similar to the FX 2 line on SE Division St. This planned enhancement will include stop reductions and relocations. TriMet will replace boarding areas with modern bus station platforms offering more seating coverage and schedule information. They plan to decrease travel time by using longer articulated electric buses with three-door boarding, signal priority at intersections and possibly using Business Access and Transit (BAT) Lanes taking over the outside lanes in some areas along 82nd Ave. People interested in learning more can visit trimet.org/82nd. The 82nd Avenue Business Association has a Board member on the Community Advisory Committee to help represent businesses in the engagement process. Please email communityaffairs@trimet.org and info@82ndaveba.com if you have a business-specific comment about the project to share with the Committee.
Kernside Business Association
By Thomas Gatley
Greetings from Kernside! Rainbow Road (SE Ankeny St. and 28th Ave.) is our town square and it is filling up with all manner of fun this summer. We have Bike Happy Hours at Gorges every Wednesday, Urbanist Happy Hour Thursday, June 26 and free weekly public workout classes Saturdays, 10 am starting June 7, provided by local gym Lone Fir Fitness. And Saturday, June 14 we have the opening of a new brewery: Tiny Giants will be pouring and serving delicious food from 12 pm, with musical guests to entertain the partygoers. And of course we have Curbside Serenade and their special guests every third Sunday, 12-2 pm, with a blues-focused set June 15.
But Rainbow Road is not the only game in town. We’ll shortly have two new distilleries and a very exciting new brewpub opening up over there in Culmination’s old spot. The Bindery Annex and Bakery Blocks next door are two of Kernside’s most beautiful and interesting commercial buildings, and they are both full of cool little businesses; go check them out.
We also have the Ocean Pop Up Market Sunday, June 1, starting at 2 pm, hosted at Collector bar (next to Providore), with participation by all of your favorites in that block. Vendors selling vintage, jewelry, leather, vinyl and more. DJ Silicon Radio will be spinning tunes, there will be drink specials and more!
Finally, Shay of Inner Beast is hosting Mindful Mondays in Oregon Park and Analogue Hour on Saturdays at Neighbour’s Table. Unplug and unwind with Shay, your spirit will thank you for it. Oh, and check out our new murals down by Lone Fir Fitness and Baby Doll Pizza. Raphael (TMNT) in particular is really turning heads!
By the time you read this we’ll have hit our 1,000th Instagram follower, and we are preparing a fun little surprise for them. There is so much going on here in Kernside, and you are all invited. Visit kernside.org to get involved or follow our Instagram @kernside.pdx.