21Ten Theatre’s third season closes with The Other Place, a psychological drama from Sharr White and directed by Gavin Hoffman. Juliana Smithton is a brilliant scientist with a spine of steel, whose work is on the cusp of a massive breakthrough. While giving a talk about her research a chance encounter sends her on a path that may destroy her life’s work, her marriage and her own identity. She even begins to question reality itself.
The show runs through Sunday, May 25 with performances Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 pm and Sunday, 2 pm. Visit 21ten.org/theotherplace for tickets ($35 general admission, $30 students/seniors, $15 rush tickets).
Psychological Drama at 21Ten
