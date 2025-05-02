The 18th annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk is returning Saturday, May 17-Sunday, May 18. This local show and sale is a Portland favorite and this year features 41 juried neighborhood artists at 29 sites in the beautiful and friendly Mt. Tabor neighborhood. There are nine new artists this year, including Chris Derks and Isis Taboh (ceramic above).
Take this opportunity to see a variety of high quality visual art and meet local artists in their studios, homes and community spaces. Some of the diverse media presented includes painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, jewelry, book arts, fabric art, mixed media, mosaics, 3D printing and digital illustration.
Visit mttaborartwalk.com for an artist directory, which introduces the artists and their style of art, and maps, both by artist listing and as a site map. The Art Walk will proceed rain or shine, so come prepared. Some artists provide drinks and snacks as well as restroom facilities.
Mt. Tabor Art Walk
The 18th annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk is returning Saturday, May 17-Sunday, May 18. This local show and sale is a Portland favorite and this year features 41 juried neighborhood artists at 29 sites in the beautiful and friendly Mt. Tabor neighborhood. There are nine new artists this year, including Chris Derks and Isis Taboh (ceramic above).