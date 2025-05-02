Funky Town Art Show

This May Sidestreet Arts is delighted to share its funkalicious, freak-tastic and far-out show, Funky Town. They have brought together three fantastic local artists: ceramicists Erika Rier and Sarah Fine and painter Joel Fleminger.
Rier is a self-taught interdisciplinary artist creating paintings, ceramics and art zines in a style she calls folk surrealism. Her ceramic sculptures, wall hanging plates and mugs portray the inner lives of women. She employs her folk surrealism to convey the women’s fascinating thoughts and life scenarios.
Fine, previously a graphic designer and illustrator, has returned to the hands-on creativity that began her career and switched gears into the tactile world of ceramics. She makes wonderfully amusing, brightly colored and engaging pieces. At the show, find her exquisitely rendered cat ladies with cats, old jalopies and cats lurking in gardens.
Fleminger has a Bachelors in Studio Art for painting and photography, studied at the International School of Art in Italy and did a residency at the Vermont Studio Center. His abstract acrylic, dream-like paintings make one think of cloudscapes and other dimensions.
Take in the arty-weirdness of the show through Saturday, May 31. Sidestreet Arts (140 SE 28th Ave.) is open Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm.
Childless Cat Lady sculpture by Fine.