Neighborhood Notes – May 2025

Buckman Community Association
By Susan Lindsay
The next Buckman Community Association (BCA) meeting will be held Thursday, May 8, 7-9 pm. Join us at 1137 SE 20th Ave. (enter on Salmon St. at the keypad) to discuss important updates and initiatives in our neighborhood. We also have a hybrid option and the link can be found on our website.
At the meeting we’ll be discussing the fundraising needs for the Buckman Movie in the Park (Thursday, July 17) and the Buckman Picnic (Sunday, August 3). These events are all volunteer-run and your donations are completely tax-deductible. Please consider bringing a check to the meeting, helping to find business sponsors or making a direct donation on our website. We want to continue these fun and positive, community building events, but we need your support to pay park permit fees, insurance, ice cream and bouncy house (at the picnic).
We will also get local development updates regarding REACH CDC selling of all its “scattered sites” from a representative from REACH who will also answer your questions. Central City Concern Rep Juliana Lukasik will attend to go over the draft GNA for the 16xBurnside Treatment Center set to open May 19. We will discuss safety and neighborhood concerns and open the floor for questions and suggestions.
Next month are the BCA Elections!! Consider running for a two year term. This is a great opportunity to connect with fellow residents, stay informed and share your thoughts about our community. Everyone is welcome! We look forward to seeing you there!
Please consider attending the final District 3 Budget Town Hall Saturday, May 10, 11 am-12:30 pm at Lane Middle School.
For more information or if you have any questions, please contact the BCA anytime at buckmanboard@googlegroups.com and buckmanpdx.org. Join us on our public Facebook page too!
HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
In April, the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association hosted Willie Levenson, director of the Human Access Project, which has established six beaches on the Willamette as it flows through our city. We asked him to update us on steps being taken to create another official beach, the Audrey McCall beach, which lies within HAND’s boundaries, just south of the Hawthorne Bridge, adjacent to OMSI’s property. Since the effort began a decade or so ago, volunteers have removed 200 tons of concrete, glass, large rocks and vegetative obstructions. Much more work is needed. The nonprofit is submitting a $250,000 grant to Metro for utilitarian and safety work and is seeking permits from eight public agencies. The HAND board voted to support the grant effort.
We heard from another popular resident-created effort: Bike Bus PDX. Laura McCune, a Hosford-Abernethy resident, described this parent/student manner of travel to school—a parade of students on bikes led by adults also on bikes—and asked for our support. The only one in our neighborhood travels on SE Harrison St. from Cesar Chavez to Abernethy School, so far one day a week but with plans to ramp up frequency. The Greenway Bike Bus, a citywide group, is seeking support of their letter requesting official participation. There are so far 25 bike buses in Portland.
On May 13, at our annual general meeting, we will be holding Board elections. Our group is unique in that the founders established a board with 20 seats. We are averaging 12 members and welcome more. In addition, we will have some interesting speakers; stay tuned. We meet at 7 pm on the St. Philip Neri campus.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
At our regular monthly meeting on April 16, MTNA received updates on our partnership with City Repair, a local nonprofit that supports placemaking efforts in our communities. Have you ever smiled at a piece of surprise street art or paused to admire a colorful mural while walking through town? That’s placemaking—creative, community-led projects that transform public spaces and help neighbors feel more connected to both their environment and each other. If you’re interested in being part of our new placemaking initiative in the Mt. Tabor area, please contact us to be included in upcoming events.
Make a difference in your neighborhood by joining the MTNA Board! Now’s your chance to get involved. Board elections will take place at this month’s May meeting. Visit our website or contact us directly for more information on how to run or vote. Also, last month, a representative from the Tabor Dance Community discussed strategies for addressing parking, trash or noise concerns related to their upcoming spring and summer park events. Additionally, the Portland Police East Precinct announced community-wide open hours for the public to share and discuss their concerns.
Please join us at our next meeting on Wednesday, May 21 online via Zoom or in person at Taborspace. Visit our website, mttaborpdx.org, to sign up and for more details on all of our various initiatives. Happy Spring!
North Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Amanda Sparks
This spring, we’re celebrating community, sustainability and neighborly spirit with two exciting events: our Annual Bulky Waste Collection and the first-ever North Tabor Community Yard Sale.
Our Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, May 10, 9 am-4 pm. This year we’re launching the first North Tabor Community Yard Sale, open to residents throughout North Tabor and our surrounding Tabor-area neighbors. Whether you’re selling, browsing or just enjoying the day, we invite everyone to take part. If you’re hosting a sale, add your address to the digital yard sale map at northtabor.org/2025/03/yardsale-2025.
The Bulky Waste Collection takes place Saturday, May 17, 9 am-1 pm. We’re proud to co-host this cleanup with the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association, thanks to generous support from Southeast Uplift, Metro, Unity Spiritual Center of Portland, Community Warehouse and Green Century Recycling. Bring your unwanted household items, bulky waste, small electronics, scrap metal and reusable goods to 4700 SE Stark St. Please note: we cannot accept paint, painted or treated wood, hazardous materials (such as asbestos), large appliances, yard debris or styrofoam. If you’d like to volunteer, sign-up and event details are available at northtabor.org/2025/04/2025-clean-up.
These events are part of our broader commitment to reduce waste, promote reuse and strengthen the sense of community in North Tabor.
Our next neighborhood meeting will be Monday, May 20, 6:30-8 pm. Join us either in person at 4837 NE Couch St. or online via Zoom. All are welcome.
You can find event links, meeting information and more at linktr.ee/northtabor.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association met April 14. Meetings are the second Monday of the month 7-9 pm, except January. All are welcome to attend and participate. We meet at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. People can participate via Zoom; the link to pre-register is on the agenda, posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA’s listserv. The meetings are recorded and posted to the website. Email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com to get on the listserv.
Board member David Michelson summarized the results of the RNA’s survey of neighborhood concerns and priorities. Street maintenance, especially SE Division St., was the biggest issue, followed by traffic, public safety and housing/homelessness. A copy of the report, as well the survey and raw data is on our website.
The Board voted to send a letter of support for the SE 37th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd. Street Plaza and PBOT’s Street Plaza Program, which may be cut due to budget cuts. The Board also voted to donate $500 to the Kiosk Project at the SE 37th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd. Plaza.
The Richmond Spring Cleanup is Saturday, May 17, 9 am-1 pm at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. It is free. We will have 40-yd dumpsters for mixed waste, electronics and metal recycling, U-Price-It rummage sale with reusable items dropped off and a plant sale. For people over 70 or physically unable to come to the cleanup, contact richmondcleanup@gmail.com by May 10 to arrange for your items to be picked up. We need more volunteers; email richmondcleanup@gmail.com if you want to help. Please note: NO construction, remodeling or demolition material; NO styrofoam allowed—instead, bring it to our Saturday, July 19 styrofoam/stretch plastic and Metro’s batteries/sharps/CFL collection at Central Christian Church; NO box trucks or rental trucks, vans, trailers—they are too big for the event.
The RNA Board Election will be Monday, June 9 and Tuesday, June 10. Notice of candidacy for a Board seat is due by Monday, May 12 to richmond.pdx.chair@gmail.com. Consider running for the Board if you want to be more involved in the neighborhood or have a community project you want to organize.
Come to a meeting to get more involved and learn about issues in the neighborhood.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By John Carr
STNA continues to sound the alarm about the hazardous conditions on SE Powell Blvd. Ongoing efforts have included testifying to TriMet and the Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation, connecting with city and state representatives and tracking efforts by PBOT, ODOT and TriMet to address the crisis. All three transportation agencies will have reps at our May meeting. If you’re a neighbor—or if your children have to cross SE Powell Blvd. daily to attend school in South Tabor—please bring your stories, concerns and ideas. Also contact your state representatives to support adequate funding in the 2025 transportation package of both Safe Routes to School and Great Streets (the program that supports orphan highways like SE Powell Blvd.).
Saturday, June 7 will be our annual garage sale, garden tour and porch music festival! For more details, to volunteer, sponsor or to sign up for our email list and quarterly newsletter, the South Tabor Crow, visit southtabor.org.
Our next meeting will be Thursday, May 15, 7 pm at All City Church 2700 SE 67th Ave. (enter from rear).
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
SNA’s Annual Elections are Wednesday, May 14, 7 pm. Please come out and help shape the future of your Neighborhood Association. You must be present to vote, but do not need to be there to run for a seat on the Board. If you are interested in running and/or want to learn more, please reach out to Chris at cjwaldmann@gmail.com. Even if you don’t want to commit to being on the Board, come to the meeting and participate in hyperlocal democracy. Refreshments will be provided.
District 3 Priorities Survey from SE Uplift results are in and will be shared in a webinar on Monday, May 12, 6:15 pm. You can register at tinyurl.com/yeta6bat.
Sunnyside Environmental School is having their Annual Spring Gala Fundraiser Saturday, May 17, 5:30-9 pm at Revolution Hall’s Show Bar. This year’s theme is Purple Rain—partying like it’s 1985. This event is a cocktail party (21+). It will include a silent auction, live auction program hosted by Bolivia Charmichaels and live music by SuperWave PDX. There will also be an online auction for those who can’t attend in-person. Information, tickets and the online auction can be found at ourschool.auction/PURPLERAIN. All of the money raised directly supports the school’s garden and sustainability program, music program and student field trips. These programs are funded in their entirety by money raised by the PTSA and receive no financial support from Portland Public Schools.