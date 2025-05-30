Kelli Welli’s newly released single, “All the Love” is about love and loving the time we spend together. It’s also a letter to her kids, hoping they hear truly how much joy they bring to her life. They’re approaching the teenage years now and Welli feels it’s important to say it more often in fleeting moments.
To produce the song, Welli reached out to the one-and-only Mo Phillips, a long-time favorite kindie artist and songwriter in the Portland area. She also brought in producer Bryan Daste, along with Sergio de Silva and Dana White of Specialized Mastering to help bring this song to life.
The cover art showcases an amazing handmade pillow from her mother-in-law, Karen Segelken, who is a marvelously talented seamstress, quilter and fabric artist. The pillow was a loving gesture from Segelken and Welli’s inclusion of it as the cover artwork completes the deep meaning behind the song.
Visit tr.ee/A9ZUQpXDLV to listen and sing along.
New Kelli Welli Single
