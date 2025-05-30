OHA Senior Loneliness Line

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) provides funding for six crisis and support lines, including the Senior Loneliness Line. This service offers older Oregonians connection and emotional support amid growing concerns about social isolation in aging populations.
“The Senior Loneliness Line is unique,” said Carli Cox, Crisis Intervention Specialist. “It functions both as a warm line for friendly conversation and as a space for crisis support when needed. We get calls from people who just want to start their day with a voice on the other end, to others who are dealing with isolation, loss, aging related issues and sometimes suicidal thoughts.”
About 15 percent of Oregonians are aged 65 years or older, and by 2030 that number is anticipated to increase to 20 percent. This age group is experiencing many behavioral health struggles, with one in five individuals experiencing depression at any given time. Males ages 75 and older in particular are at risk, with the highest suicide rate of any age group and gender.
With more than three years of experience and 4,000 crisis calls under her belt, Cox plays a critical role in helping the aging population. Older adults often face stigma seeking mental health support, and Cox wants them to know that no problem is too small. “Many seniors didn’t grow up in a time when talking about mental health was encouraged. We want them to know this line is here for them—it’s safe, confidential and there’s no need to be in crisis to call.”
The Senior Loneliness Line sees a wide range of callers, from those facing estrangement from family to those who’ve outlived loved ones. Even a single phone call can bring meaningful change. “Sometimes, you can hear a shift in someone’s voice by the end of a conversation,” said Cox. “Making that connection is so rewarding.”
If you are a senior or know someone who might benefit from the Senior Loneliness Line, call 1.800.282.7035 or visit seniorlonelinessline.org.
