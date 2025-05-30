Multnomah Falls Summer Timed Use Permits

Multnomah Falls is one of the most iconic and visited natural recreation sites in the Pacific Northwest, with more than 1.3 million visitors annually. Summer is the busiest time of year at the Falls and in order to alleviate overcrowding, a timed use permit requirement has been put in place.
Timed use permits are required to access the Falls daily 9 am-6 pm now through Monday, September 1. The permit provides access for one private vehicle and its occupants to visit the Multnomah Falls Lodge and area. It is required when visiting Multnomah Falls from Exit 31 off of I-84. Permits can be reserved at recreation.gov/timed-entry/10089144 on an hourly basis.
It is important to note that a timed use permit reservation does not guarantee parking. For real-time capacity at the Exit 31 parking area, visitors are encouraged to visit the Oregon Department of Transportation TripCheck website to see updated images.
Timed use permits are released in two waves. The first round of permits is released 14 days in advance of the day of arrival (primary booking window). The second round of permits is released two days in advance of the day of arrival (secondary booking window). Both windows open the day of the arrival at 7 am on a rolling daily window. Visitors may purchase two Multnomah Falls timed use permits per day.
Permits are $2 dollars each and are nonrefundable. Modifications to permits must be done by midnight the day of arrival. If you are unable to attend your permit reservation, it is requested that you cancel your permit to allow others the opportunity to visit the Falls.
Photo by Multnomah Falls Lodge.